Russia retaliates, blocks “unfriendly nations.” Ukraine wants Russia to capitulate. Update 2

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Medvedev thinks that Zelensky does not need ‘any peace treaty’

Alex Christoforou

