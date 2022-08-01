The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Readies Knock Out Blow in Donbass, China Gives Strongest Public Warnings Yet to US as Pelosi Mulls Trip to Taiwan
The story of the “President Brigade” gives another broad hint as to why the Russians have not been too hasty in destroying Ukraine’s railways. They tempt the Ukrainians into packaging up their battalions and brigades in trains and stations, where they make convenient targets. The same applies to Western weapons and ammunition, which arrive and are neatly stored in warehouses where they can be blown up by a single missile.
An important feature here is that somebody has to back down. If Pelosi does not stop in Taiwan, are the neocons finally revealing their recognition that the American Hegemony Project is no longer workable and a bipolar world is here? If she does stop in Taiwan, are the Chinese prepared to take definitive action as the Russians are doing in the Ukraine. Stay tuned, this is World Class Geopolitical Chess being played out in front of our eyes.