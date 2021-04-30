Russia puts together 10 “Unfriendly Countries” list
Press review: Zelensky bent on meeting Putin and who’ll be on Russia’s ‘unfriendly’ list
Kommersant: Ukraine launches preparations for Putin-Zelensky meeting Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is bent on meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Donbass, Kommersant reports. He has spoken about the need for such a summit for two weeks running, and even instructed his chief of staff to launch preparations for it.
Russia Is Putting Together An “Unfriendly Countries” Blacklist
Earlier this week Kremlin spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told national media that the Russian government is currently finalizing what it’s calling an “unfriendly countries” list and that the United States is likely to be at the top of it.
