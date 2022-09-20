The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Preparing Referendums in Donbass, Ukraine Regions, for Union with Russia; Mulls Major Military Escalation
News Topic 618
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.