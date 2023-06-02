in Latest, Video

Russia Prepares Capture Marinika, Kupyansk, Attacks Kiev Air Defence, Stoltenberg and UK Def Sec Wallace Admit West Arsenals Exhausted: Orban: Ukr Offensive to Fail, Should be Called Off

1.1k Views 33 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Prepares Capture Marinika, Kupyansk, Attacks Kiev Air Defence, Stoltenberg and UK Def Sec Wallace Admit West Arsenals Exhausted: Orban: Ukr Offensive to Fail, Should be Called Off
Topic 864

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

33 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Elensky confronts Vucic. Ukraine protects Moldova. Biden falls. Lukashenko, Maidan 2014 mistake. U/1

Woke-Ism And The Self-Induced Suicide Of America