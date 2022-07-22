The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Prepares Big Offensive, Putin Talks to MbS, Ridicules EU on Gas; EU Scraps Food Sanctions, Russian Oil Output Grows
Meeting with Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov
President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr Shulginov, let us talk about the industry’s performance in the first six months of the year. We are currently actively preparing for the autumn and winter season, so the second question is: how is this work proceeding in terms of the sector’s readiness?
Telephone conversation with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud
Both sides praised the level of friendly relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia. They discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, with an emphasis on the expansion of mutually beneficial trade and economic ties. The leaders examined developments on the global oil market. They focused on the importance of further coordination within OPEC+.
Vladimir Putin answered media questions
Question: Mr President, some would think the world has forgotten about Syria amid the numerous issues on the international agenda. But we have seen today that this is not so. We would like to hear your views on the situation on the ground in Syria.
ASI forum Strong Ideas for a New Time
The forum Strong Ideas for a New Time is aimed at implementing ideas that can make a significant contribution to achieving Russia’s national development goals by 2030. The application process ended on May 20; there are more than 311,000 participants from all regions of the country.
