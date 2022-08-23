in Latest, Video

Russia moves towards Nikolayev. EU training camps aimed at extending conflict with Russia

68 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia moves towards Nikolayev. EU training camps aimed at extending conflict with Russia
The Duran: Episode 1363

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

9000 Russia KIA. Borrell, war must go on. Trudeau, no LNG for Germany. Sanna dance support. Update 1