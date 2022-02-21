The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Moves to Recognise Donbass Republics as Shelling Continues and Diplomacy Flounders
LIVE UPDATES: Explosion Hits Donetsk Airport Area, Correspondent Says
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine for Russia not Just Neighbouring Country But Part of History, Putin Says
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during phone conversations, briefed French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the results of the expanded meeting of the Russian Security Council, the Kremlin said on Monday. “Russian President Vladimir Putin had phone conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Entretien téléphonique avec Vladimir POUTINE, Président de la Fédération de Russie.
Le Président de la République s’est entretenu par téléphone avec le Président de la Fédération de Russie, M. Vladimir POUTINE, ce dimanche 20 février. Ils se sont accordés sur les points suivants : – la reprise des travaux dans le cadre du format Normandie sur la base des échanges et des propositions faites par l’Ukraine ces derniers jours.
Entretiens téléphoniques avec Joe BIDEN, Président des États-Unis d’Amérique, ainsi qu’avec Vladimir POUTINE, Président de la Fédération de Russie.
Le Président de la République s’est entretenu avec le Président des Etats-Unis d’Amérique, M. Joe BIDEN, ainsi qu’avec le Président de la Fédération de Russie, M. Vladimir POUTINE. Il a proposé qu’un sommet puisse se tenir entre le Président BIDEN et le Président POUTINE, puis avec toutes les parties prenantes, sur la sécurité et la stabilité stratégique en Europe.
Telephone conversation with President of France Emmanuel Macron
In a follow-up to the talks during President Macron’s recent visit to Moscow and regular telephone conversations, the two leaders had an in-depth discussion of the developments around Ukraine as well as developments regarding long-term legal security guarantees for the Russian Federation. Serious concerns were expressed due to the quickly deteriorating situation along the contact line in Donbass.
The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine gathers information and reports each day on the security situation with daily reports, and in response to specific incidents on the ground with spot reports.
