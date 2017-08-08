Russia looks to boost trade with India via North-South corridor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Once carried out, the project of the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) will contribute to the economic partnership between Moscow and New Delhi as it tackles long distance, which has been holding these relations back, Amarendra Parida, the spokesman of the Indian Embassy in Russia, said Tuesday.

“We recognize that geography is a factor. Both sides are working on the project of International North–South Transport Corridor. Once it’s realized, we are sure that it will give a big boost to trade between India and Russia … the potential is definitely there,” Parida told reporters during a press conference on Days of India in Russia.

Russia and India have very strong ties in trade and investments and it is only a question of time before it improves even more, the spokesman added.

At the same press conference, President of the Indian Business Alliance (IBA) Sammy Kotwani criticized the approach of imposing sanctions on countries by other states.

“We realize, who our friends are, and I’m sure that businesses will grow very fast. Indian businessmen who work with Russia understand that sanctions imposed by one country on another – it’s not a right thing,” Kotwani said.

The IBA official added that the association recognized only the sanctions imposed by the United Nations.

The International North–South Transport Corridor is a network of transport routes connecting Central Asian nations, European states, India, Iran and Russia. The main goal of the project is to improve the transport links and consequently connectivity between the countries involved in the project. According to the project’s website, it was agreed in 2000 in St. Petersburg.

In 2017, Moscow and New Delhi celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Celebrating the anniversary, both sides have organized special events throughout the year – both cultural and economic.

