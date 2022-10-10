Russia Launches Strikes on Ukraine, Retaliation for Crimea Attack; Russia Close to Capture Bakhmut

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Launches Mass Missile Strikes on Ukraine in Retaliation for Crimea Bridge Attack; Reports Russia Close to Capture of Bakhmut
News Topic 638
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.