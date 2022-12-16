in Latest, Video

Russia Launches Massive Missile Attack, Ukraine’s Top General First Time Admits Possibility of Russia’s Victory, Kiev’s Defeat

362 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Launches Massive Missile Attack, Ukraine’s Top General First Time Admits Possibility of Russia’s Victory, Kiev’s Defeat
Topic 703

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

General Zaluzhny, Ukraine at a fork in the road