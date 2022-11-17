The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Launches Another Massive Missile Strike, Kiev Doubles Down on Polish Missile Strike; Xi Crushes Trudeau at G20
News Topic 674
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Justin Trudeau doesn’t qualify to run a Nursery Scool much less a Nation. Someone should take him back to his mommy and tell her she has a long way to go.
On the withdrawal by SMO from Herson City: Crimea is the most important of the Russian territories because it protects Russia’s BlackSea access. Why did Gen Yurovikin subordinate that consideration by exposing the land access to Crimea to attack by Ukraine and making the supply of Crimea far more lengthy by leaving Herson City?
I suppose he thought other considerations overrode those.