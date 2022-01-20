The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia is ready for anything Biden can throw. Germany realises Russia holds all the cards
The Duran: Episode 1196
Moscow’s sanction-proofing efforts weaken western threats
Russia’s efforts to reduce its reliance on the global financial system have made it better prepared to weather the sanctions that the US and Europe have warned would follow a new attack on Ukraine. The relative success of what investors have called Moscow’s “Fortress Russia” strategy is likely to make western threats less of a deterrent, analysts say.
US to train ‘Ukrainian insurgents’ in EU – media
Washington reportedly considering arming and training Ukrainians if Russia ‘occupies’ neighbor The US is mulling a strategy of subverting Russia’s aims, without direct involvement, in case it invades Ukraine, the New York Times reported on Friday, adding that it may involve arming and training Ukrainian fighters in Europe.
I don’t understand this at all. “The Russian thing will fade out, everyone will forget about it, yesterday’s news, it never happened, etc”.
What about Russia’s threat that if it doesn’t get it’s “cast iron guarantees, legally binding commitment, etc Russia is going to revise things fast and ugly”..do you suggest Putin was just pulling everyone’s leg….and that he too is going to forget about it and let NATO and the West go back to sleep?
I have not thoughts so much as fear! We are all in a dangerous place. The leaders of my country, the USA, are reckless and unscrupulous. They are responsible for turning Russia from a suppliant for partnership and ties to the west, to a defender against the west’s unfounded belligerency. The confrontation between USA and China is similarly a consequence of a reckless pursuit of global imperial hegemony. The Doomsday clock ticks on as nuclear arms provide a foolish sense of security to the leaders who have them while they ignore the impending, irreversible roasting our greenhouse emissions have in… Read more »