Russia to increase combat jets exports

Combat jets’ share in the total volume of Rosoboronexport supplies will exceed 50 percent in the end of 2017.

Originally appeared at RussiaFeed.com

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – There has been a surge in demand for combat jets worldwide, and the aircraft’s share in supplies by Russia’s Rosoboronexport state arms exporter at the end of the year will exceed 50 percent, Rosoboronexport said Wednesday citing Director General Alexander Mikheev.

Over the past five years, the share of aircraft supplies in the total exports of the company was about 45 percent.

“We note a surge in demand for combat jets. Its share in the total volume of Rosoboronexport supplies will exceed 50 percent in 2017. At the same time, the company successfully delivers products to other branches of armed forces as well. Since 2001, the supplies of military hardware and armaments abroad for the ground forces, air defense and radioelectronic warfare [forces] have been worth about $45 billion,”

Mikheev said.