in Latest, Video

Russia Further Advances in Donbass, Encircles Kharkov, Kissinger Warns US of Geopolitical Debacle

13 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Further Advances in Donbass, Encircles Kharkov, Kissinger Warns US of Geopolitical Debacle
News Topic 581

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Collective West hysteria, calls for the ‘taking down’ of Russian President Putin