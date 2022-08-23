in Latest, Video

Russia FSB releases Dugina evidence, Ukraine media refutes claims. Kosovo tensions rise. Update 2

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia FSB releases Dugina evidence, Ukraine media refutes claims. Kosovo tensions rise. Update 2
Alex Christoforou

Col
Col
August 23, 2022

It does not matter if the Ukrainian women did the murder of not. What really matters is that RUSSIA believes it. She’s toast. Russia has the best intelligence service in the world and they are not averse to a bit of rough justice.

