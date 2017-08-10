Russia, Estonia, Finland hold joint sea rescue drills in Gulf of Finland

Originally appeared at RussiaFed.com

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) – Border guard ships from Russia, Estonia and Finland on Tuesday held a joint sea rescue training in Russian territorial waters on the Gulf of Finland, the press-service of Russia’s Federal Security Service’s (FSB) border directorate in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region said on Wednesday.

“On August 8 of this year, joint sea rescue training of border guard ships [from Russia, Finland and Estonia] were carried out in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland,”

the statement read.

The broader goal of this exercise is the three states’ common fight against terrorism and ensuring border protection, the press service said.

The drills are held annually on a rotation basis. Last year’s drills were organized by the Finnish border guard.