The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia ‘Encircling’ Bakhmut, Putin Sticks with SMO, Rebuffs Scholz, Macron
News Topic 613
Telephone conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz
The two leaders focused on developments around Ukraine in the context of Russia’s special military operation. In particular, Vladimir Putin directed the attention of the Federal Chancellor to Ukraine’s flagrant violations of international humanitarian law, the continuous shelling of cities in Donbass, which is killing civilians and inflicting deliberate damage on civilian infrastructure.
