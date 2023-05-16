in Latest, Video

Russia destroys collective west weapons, as Zelensky tours Europe

564 Views 11 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia destroys collective west weapons, as Zelensky tours Europe
The Duran: Episode 1589

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

11 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

CNN town hall and court case makes Trump stronger

Trump-Russia hoax. Kinzhal hits Patriot. Macron, Russia vassal to China. Sunak-Elensky BFFs. U/1