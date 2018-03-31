Russia demands evidence for criminal case in Skripal poisoning

Russia created a criminal case surround the Skripal poisoning and has offered to assist the UK in their investigation. A request from the Russian Investigative Committee went to the Prosecutor General’s Office to be related to the British Authorities. This request essentially asks the British investigators to furnish what evidence they might have on the case to date, be it documents and/or medical examination results from the victims. RAPSI, Russian Legal Information Agency reports:

MOSCOW, March 29 (RAPSI) – The Investigative Committee of Russia has forwarded a request to the UK authorities seeking legal support in a criminal case over attempted murder of Yulia Skripal, the daughter of the former Russian intelligence officer Sergey Skripal, the Committee’s press-service has stated. The Investigative Committee has provided the request to the Prosecutor General’s Office for official transfer to British authorities. Investigators ask their counterparts in the United Kingdom to establish the circumstances of the crime and provide copies of the case documents including reports on examination of the place where Skripal was found as well as the results of her medical examination. The Committee noted that it is ready to cooperate with the Great Britain in this case. On March 4, ex-Russian intelligence officer Sergey Skripal, who was found guilty of espionage in favor of the UK in 2006 and pardoned later, and his daughter Yulia were affected by a powerful nerve agent. Currently, both of them are in critical condition in a British hospital. Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Theresa May accused Russia of unlawful use of force in Great Britain. Russia denies the accusations. Later, Russian authorities launched a criminal case over attempted murder of Yulia Skripal in Salisbury.

Acussations have been made and retaliatory acts have been carried out, and now Russia is asking the the UK to validate both the allegations and connected punitive measures. This is nothing more than the right of habeus corpus. In all just law and order the accused has the right to demand the evidence against them. This has been a fundamental right granted to the accused since before the days of Blackstone. Surely, one would think, the English are familiar with their own legal code. The Brits have case the die, now let’s see if they can back up both their allegations and reprisal. Only time will tell.

