Russia Defeats Belgorod Suicide Mission, Claims 50K Ukr KIA Bakhmut, Mulls Big Offensive; Xi Meets Russian PM
Did Putin Have ‘Other Options’ on Ukraine?
By Ray McGovern, May 22, 2023 The automatic response usually is, “Yes, he certainly had options other than invasion and he should have chosen one of them first”. This assumption bespeaks the poverty of the discussion on Ukraine. The corporate media is, of course, largely to blame.
The War in Ukraine Was Provoked-and Why That Matters to Achieve Peace
George Orwell wrote in 1984 that “Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.” Governments work relentlessly to distort public perceptions of the past. Regarding the Ukraine War, the Biden administration has repeatedly and falsely claimed that the Ukraine War started with an unprovoked attack by Russia on Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
