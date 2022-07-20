in Latest, Video

Russia Continues Donbass-Kharkov Advance, Ukraine Aims at Kherson, Russia Iran Strike Massive Gas Deal in Tehran



The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

