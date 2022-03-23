The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Continues Advance in Ukraine as West Finds Itself Facing an Economic War
Putin’s Bombers Could Devastate Ukraine But He’s Holding Back. Here’s Why
As destructive as the Ukraine war is, Russia is causing less damage and killing fewer civilians than it could, U.S. intelligence experts say. Russia’s conduct in the brutal war tells a different story than the widely accepted view that Vladimir Putin is intent on demolishing Ukraine and inflicting maximum civilian damage-and it reveals the Russian leader’s strategic balancing act.
Russia To Demand “Hostile States” Pay In Rubles For Gas
With the ruble mostly stuck in sanctions limbo and trading around 100 to the dollar in recent days (an improvement from the USDRUB 140 hit on March 8), the Kremlin appears to have found a new way to prop up the Russian currency besides merely central bank interventions: make foreign customers of Russian gas demand it.
Brent Soars Above $120 Amid Short Squeeze As Trafigura Says Oil “Will Hit $150 This Summer”
Oil pushed higher ahead of high-level meetings that may result in fresh sanctions on Russia, and as a vital Black Sea terminal may be disrupted for weeks following storm damag.
