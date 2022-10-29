in Latest, Video

Russia Completes Mobilisation, Prepares Offensive, West MSM Admits Ukraine Stopped, Putin Hints Russia Will Take Odessa

710 Views 35 Votes 4 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Completes Mobilisation, Prepares Offensive, West MSM Admits Ukraine Stopped, Putin Hints Russia Will Take Odessa
News Topic 657

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

35 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John Ellis
John Ellis
October 29, 2022

Intelligence is the speed at which you can analyze a problem and take corrective action. Which is why the nation most intelligence in a war always wins. Which is why England has won the most wars and therefore is the most intelligent, with Germany being second only to Germany in ability to win at war.
And as greed is in direct proportion to your ability to hoard excessive wealth, surely, England and Germany are the most greed driven and corrupt nations on earth.

1
Reply
penrose
penrose
Reply to  John Ellis
October 29, 2022

England won some wars because America had their back. If America had stayed in the Western Hemisphere world history would look different.

4
Reply
penrose
penrose
October 29, 2022

Odessa should go to Russia. It belongs there.

5
Reply
Terry R
Terry R
October 30, 2022

Great episode, especially the section on Steinmeier.

1
Reply

Musk, bird is free, Starlink is on. Prague massive protests. Greece, Poland; German reparations. U/1

Crimea attack. Russia MoD claims UK behind Nord Stream. Pirate cash for Serbia. EU warns Elon. U/2