The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Completes Mobilisation, Prepares Offensive, West MSM Admits Ukraine Stopped, Putin Hints Russia Will Take Odessa
News Topic 657
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Intelligence is the speed at which you can analyze a problem and take corrective action. Which is why the nation most intelligence in a war always wins. Which is why England has won the most wars and therefore is the most intelligent, with Germany being second only to Germany in ability to win at war.
And as greed is in direct proportion to your ability to hoard excessive wealth, surely, England and Germany are the most greed driven and corrupt nations on earth.
England won some wars because America had their back. If America had stayed in the Western Hemisphere world history would look different.
Odessa should go to Russia. It belongs there.
Great episode, especially the section on Steinmeier.