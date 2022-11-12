The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Completes Kherson Pullout in Good Order, Captures Pavlovka, Doubts US Diplomatic Moves
News Topic 669
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
“Russia’s Kherson retreat marks tectonic shift in Ukraine war”
Withdrawal from capital of eponymous region further undermines Russia’s geopolitical prestige and gives boost to Ukrainian economy, analysts say.
-Al Jazeera
Looks like the “Putin is playing 5D chess” crowd can now officially all go fook themselves, huh?
Not to mention how the Russians just blew up their own bridge, leaving scores of military vehicles for the Ukrainians to capture. Behold Russia’s Afghanistan Moment.
“Russia Completes Kherson Pullout in Good Order”
Too bad that they clearly suck at ATTACKING in good order.
The ramifications of this massive political, military and PR defeat will be ASTOUNDING.
Remember when I posted THIS article right here on The Duran and all you mutts insulted me and bombed me with thumbs-downs? I SURE DO! “Why doesn’t Putin finish it once and for all? Why is he still referring to Western leaders as being his “colleagues”, after all they’ve done? Why is he still offering to provide his (allegedly) mortal enemies with gas and oil? Why does Ukraine still have a functional electrical grid, thus allowing Ukrainians to go about their merry lives as if nothing at all was happening? Why is he already tapering off on the blitz he started in response to the Kerch bridge terrorist attack after… Read more »