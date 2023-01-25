in Latest, Video

Russia Closing Bakhmut Cauldron, Advances Elsewhere, Belarus Rejects Ukraine Offer; West Escalates, Sends Kiev Tanks

1.4k Views 19 Votes 2 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Closing Bakhmut Cauldron, Advances Elsewhere, Belarus Rejects Ukraine Offer; West Escalates, Sends Kiev Tanks
Topic 741

West risks war with Russia over escalating military aid

From day one of the war in Ukraine, the most powerful argument against unrestrained western intervention in the conflict has been the danger of catastrophic escalation into an all-out war between Nato and Russia. So far, western governments have shied away from a truly existential confrontation with Russia.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

19 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
edwin
edwin
January 25, 2023

just more scrap metal for the Russian shredder.

tanks without air support, are mobile coffins on tracks.

4
Reply
waine
waine
January 25, 2023

Personally, I think the build up in Belarus, is in the expectation that when Ukraine reaches the point of no return, the NATO forces will indeed join the fight up front The west has spent too much in this conflict, and I can’t see them just walking away from it. While this may happen, I still think Russia will prevail. The world outside the west will be pulling for Russia.

1
Reply

Russiagate FBI official who investigated Trump arrested for ties to oligarch

Is the Kosovo Case a “Unique”? A Comparison Between the Balkan and Transcaucasian Separatism (1)