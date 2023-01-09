in Latest, Video

Russia Claims Ukrainian Collapse, Possible Retreat, from Soledar; Russian Arms Production & Economy, Protests in Brazil

710 Views 6 Votes 3 Comments

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Claims Ukrainian Collapse, Possible Retreat, from Soledar; Russian Arms Production & Economy, Protests in Brazil
Topic 725

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

6 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jarno P
Jarno P
January 9, 2023

“should not happen in democra… BULLSHIT”

In ANY system elections should NOT BE STOLEN, but that is exactly what happened 2020 in U.S. and last year in Brazil, CRIMINALS STOLE THE ELECTIONS VICTORIES, PERIOD !!

Brasil-election-2022.jpg
0
Reply
Jarno P
Jarno P
January 9, 2023

This may be my last Mercouris video I watch, when guy is so scared for getting kicked out of youtube for telling truth !!

EVERYNE WITH BRAINS KNOW in BOTH mentioned (by me) countries crime happened, elections were stolen, and if normal people do nor say nothing, especially DO, things are only getting worst !

Criminals are not interested laws or is something wrong, they just make crimes and STUPID PEOPLE will lose every time, be doomed, if doesn’t do the same !

0
Reply
zleo99
zleo99
Reply to  Jarno P
January 9, 2023

Your loss, not Alex’s.

0
Reply

Kosovo for the Beginners (1)