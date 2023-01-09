The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Claims Ukrainian Collapse, Possible Retreat, from Soledar; Russian Arms Production & Economy, Protests in Brazil
Topic 725
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
“should not happen in democra… BULLSHIT”
In ANY system elections should NOT BE STOLEN, but that is exactly what happened 2020 in U.S. and last year in Brazil, CRIMINALS STOLE THE ELECTIONS VICTORIES, PERIOD !!
This may be my last Mercouris video I watch, when guy is so scared for getting kicked out of youtube for telling truth !!
EVERYNE WITH BRAINS KNOW in BOTH mentioned (by me) countries crime happened, elections were stolen, and if normal people do nor say nothing, especially DO, things are only getting worst !
Criminals are not interested laws or is something wrong, they just make crimes and STUPID PEOPLE will lose every time, be doomed, if doesn’t do the same !
Your loss, not Alex’s.