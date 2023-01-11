in Latest, Video

Russia Claims Soledar Captured, Ukrainian Troops Surrounded; West Debates Sending Tanks to Ukraine

519 Views 27 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Claims Soledar Captured, Ukrainian Troops Surrounded; West Debates Sending Tanks to Ukraine
Topic 727

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

27 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

America’s ‘war against communism’ was really a war against advocates for the poor.