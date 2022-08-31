The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Claims Massive Ukraine Losses in Kherson; Europe in Energy Crisis Turns to China for Gas
News Topic 599
Ukraine is desperate to show allies that the war is not a lost cause
For weeks Ukraine has been signalling a counter-offensive in the country’s south, vowing to push Russian forces out of the coastal belt critical to its economic
China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe
One month ago, we were surprised to read how, despite a suppressed appetite for energy amid its housing crash and economic downturn (for which “zero covid” has emerged as a convenient scapegoat for emperor Xi), China has been soaking up more Russian natural gas so far this year, while imports from most other sources declined.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
I am able to create $88/h to complete few jobs on home computer. I’ve never thought that it’s even achievable but my closest mate earning $25k only within five weeks simply working this leading project & she had convinced me to join…
Discover extra details by going following link…. http://Www.NetJob1.com
[ JOIN US ]
I get paid more than $92 to $150 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $24000 from this without having online working skills .
Here is I started.…………>> http://Www.HomeCash1.Com
I am profiting (400$ to 500$/hr )online from my workstation. A month ago I GOT cheque of about 30k$, this online work is basic and direct, don’t need to go OFFICE, Its home online activity. By then this work opportunity is fbegin your work….★★
Copy Here→→→→→ http://Www.SmartJob1.com