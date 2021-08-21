in Latest, Video

Russia China Coordinate on Afghanistan. Putin Lectures Merkel on Realpolitik. Wang Wins Over Italy

269 Views 4 Votes 1 Comment

Russia China Coordinate on Afghanistan. Putin Lectures Merkel on Realpolitik. Wang Wins Over Italy
News Topic 258

News conference following Russian-German talks

News conference following Russian-German talks

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, ladies and gentlemen, Today’s talks with Madam Federal Chancellor were traditionally constructive and business-like. We had an in-depth discussion, including with the participation of the delegations, on the current state of Russian-German relations and their prospects and exchanged views on a wide range of issues.

Wang Yi Speaks with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on the Phone

On August 20, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone conversation with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio at the latter’s request. The two sides mainly exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

4 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sooondy
Sooondy
August 21, 2021
Rate this article :
     

Guys I never believe that this is going to work but once I start it goes bang and you can’t believe now I can earn more than 525$ in a week by just spending 1 hour daily. Please, everyone, give it a try here…………• http://Www.ExtraRich1.com
i am more than sure that you will get the best result as mine. Thanks

Last edited 2 hours ago by Sooondy
-2
Reply

Clash of Two Americas: Between Republicanism & Imperial Grand Strategy

How and Why the Taliban Won