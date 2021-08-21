Russia China Coordinate on Afghanistan. Putin Lectures Merkel on Realpolitik. Wang Wins Over Italy
News Topic 258
News conference following Russian-German talks
President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, ladies and gentlemen, Today’s talks with Madam Federal Chancellor were traditionally constructive and business-like. We had an in-depth discussion, including with the participation of the delegations, on the current state of Russian-German relations and their prospects and exchanged views on a wide range of issues.
Wang Yi Speaks with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on the Phone
On August 20, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone conversation with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio at the latter’s request. The two sides mainly exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan.
