The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Captures Kleshcheyevka, Bakhmut Cauldron Looms, Zaluzhny Warns on Siversk, Biden Scholz Quarrel About Tanks
‘Vladimir Putin visiting legendary Obukhov Plant laid it out in the simplest numerical terms today: … Translation: As the head of state noted, Russia produces three times more air defense missiles per year than the United States, and in general, the country’s defense industry creates about the same number of missiles for various purposes as all other states in the world. “Our production is comparable to world production (combined, my clarification),” he stressed.’ – Andrei Martyanov’s Blog, January 18, 2023.