in Latest, Video

Russia Breakthrough in Donbass: Reports Say Bakhmut ‘Encircled’, Vuhledar to Fall Soon; EU Buys More Russian LNG

860 Views 14 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russia Breakthrough in Donbass: Reports Say Bakhmut ‘Encircled’, Vuhledar to Fall Soon; EU Buys More Russian LNG
News Topic 686

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

14 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
waine
waine
November 29, 2022

There are plenty nations around the world who need that LNG, Russia should in fact look to those states ASAP, and cut the EU out of the loop.

-1
Reply

Bakhmut, Marinka, Ugledar. Russia speeds up offensive. Macron to meet Biden