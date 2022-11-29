The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Breakthrough in Donbass: Reports Say Bakhmut ‘Encircled’, Vuhledar to Fall Soon; EU Buys More Russian LNG
News Topic 686
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
There are plenty nations around the world who need that LNG, Russia should in fact look to those states ASAP, and cut the EU out of the loop.