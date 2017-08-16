Russia, Bolivia agree on measures to bolster energy, transport cooperation

Russia and Bolivia “agreed on concrete steps” in cooperating on energy, transport and agricultural projects.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia and Bolivia have agreed on specific steps to expand bilateral cooperation in energy and transport projects, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

“Your visit confirms the intensity of our contacts and their steady development in all fields,”

Lavrov said opening talks with his Bolivian counterpart Fernando Huanacuni Mamani in Moscow, adding that Russia and Bolivia “agreed on concrete steps” in cooperating on energy, transport and agricultural projects at the latest meeting of the intergovernmental commission.

Announcing the talks, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said that the ministers would examine the bilateral partnership within the agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bolivian leader Evo Morales during numerous meetings over the past years, the latest of which took place in November 2015, at the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) summit in Tehran.

The agenda of the meeting also includes the reconciliation process in Syria, as well as the fourth GECF Gas Summit, which will be held on November 24, in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, the ministry added.