The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia begins dismantling Biden’s neocon Ukraine project
The Duran: Episode 1425
A couple of years ago, I read an article, round about the time Ford took over the presidency of the US, it was stated in this article that, some organisation had a meeting with Ford in which the population of the world was discussed, and starvation or war was mused about reducing the population of the world, to which according to the article FORD refused to go along with it. But it now appears that this sentiment is on the rise by the West, who would definitely like to depopulate the world, but of course not in the west it’self.I… Read more »
Glad to see Russia on the offensive, for a country that is on it’s knees (according to vander crazy ), well, Putin dosen’t seem to be doing too bad. Roll on Russia.
In Empire USA, the republicans are the 25% most wealthy who own 75% of the wealth.
Democrats are the 25% college educated middle-class who ow3n 25% of the wealth.
Working-class are the 50% working-poor.
It will still take two months for the offensive to start. Russia will spread out the number of attacks to dont give Ukrainians change to repair. Shock and Awe will only start when the Russian army is ready to sweep Ukraine.