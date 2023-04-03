The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Bakhmut Victory Closer, Chasov Yar Undefendable; Germany No Tanks, Weapons; China Rebuffs EU; EU Meddles India
Xi Jinping Meets with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón
On the afternoon of March 31, 2023, President Xi Jinping met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón, who was on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People. Xi Jinping asked Sánchez to convey his sincere greetings to King Felipe VI of Spain.
An update from Tass for your video, Alexander: Seems the comment of Bakhmut fall (Artyomovsk liberation) by Syrskyi was correct.
“April 2, 23:00 precisely. Behind me is the building of [Artyomovsk’s] city administration. This Russian flag is for Vladlen Tatarsky, [the Russian military reporter killed in a blast in St. Petersburg on Sunday]. ‘In grateful memory,’ is written on this flag. Technically we have captured Bakhmut,” he said as quoted by the Telegram channel of his press service.”