Russia Approaches Remaining Roads in Bakhmut, Ukraine Offensive Fails in Kremennaya, Makeyevka Death Toll Rises to 89
Senator Mitch McConnell blurting out “funding for Ukraine is priority number one for Republicans” reveals the absolute command he received from the elites in Washington, Brussels, and The City of London. I surmise that will continue to be dictated regardless of populist Republican resistance in the US Congress, and also regardless of US public opinion that is being shaped by MSM propaganda. Some vain attempt in Congress at “accountability” for where the money has gone, eventually may be used to mollify the resisters to go along with the edict. The financial control by those elites is now threatened by Russia’s… Read more »