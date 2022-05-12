The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Advances on Ukraine Troops Trapped in Severodonetsk, Finland Rushes to Join NATO, Hungary Hardens Again Oil Cut Off
In regard to Hungary: The EU Commission President, Ursula Von Der Leyen, visited Orban on Monday, no doubt to engage in arm twisting and blackmail so that Hungary would agree to oil sanctions against Russia. This was followed by a one-two punch in a phone call from Macron to Orban the following day. Yet again, Orban has not only resisted this overwhelming pressure but he has been astute enough to give them a climb down position in the form of “shipped oil rather than pipeline oil” forming the basis oof oil sanctions against Russia. Hungarians should be puffing their chests… Read more »