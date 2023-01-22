The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Russia Advances Further Bakhmut, Siversk, Zaporozhye; US Tells Ukraine It is Losing Attrition War, Should Leave Bakhmut
Topic 738
U.S. officials advise Ukraine to wait on offensive, official says
The unnamed official said the United States was holding fast to its decision not to provide Abrams tanks to Ukraine at this time, and that a major counter-offensive against Russian forces should wait until weaponry and training are in place.
