RussChina Lead World’s Anti-Imperialist Forces

Russia and China jointly are enabling what used to be called “the Third World countries” (victims of Western imperialism) to stand up for their rights against their colonizer, which is always backed by the U.S. Government.

Russia and China do this breaking-up of the U.S.-and-‘allied’ global-imperial grip, as a tag-team, which is contesting against the U.S. empire, the U.S. and its ‘allies’ or colonies or vassal nations, such as France, and (since 2014) Ukraine.

The French Empire’s last stand is the 14 CFA franc countries in West Africa, where the French colonizer has been charging its corrupt stooge or vassal leaders there half of the take from all of the given country’s meager exports. This is done by the requirement for the colony of France (which itself is an American colony) to donate to France’s central bank, half of the reserves that are being added from the colony’s exports, via a monstrously complex system for the CFA franc currency, which causes “high dependence on producing and exporting [only] a limited number of primary commodities” and “a narrow industrial base” — it keeps the country poor, backward, and dependent upon the French Government. So, a number of those countries have had coups to free thair land from this crippling ‘democratic’ imperialism. And Niger is one of them. These aren’t like foreign-instigated U.S. coups, which are to grab a country; these are anti-U.S. indigenous coups, to free the country from America’s grip.

On September 1st, M.K. Bhadrakumar headlined “Russia inherits Prigozhin’s African odyssey”, and reported that there have been behind-the-scenes discussions between the Government of Russia and the Burkina Fasso junta-head, President Ibrahim Traore, who is coordinating a collective military response in the eventuality that the French-colonial west African leaders who have been threatening to invade Niger to overthrow its junta, act on their threats. It appears that if the pro-French group do invade, Niger’s present government will not be alone in fighting the invaders, and that Russian forces will be actively involved in defending Niger’s government against those invaders.

Whereas mainstream Western ‘news’ or propaganda media routinely express concern about what Russian forces might do or how they might do it, the U.S. regime under the Biden Administration has greatly expanded U.S. Special Forces into a secret military elite force all over the world and beyond any nation’s laws, and it has 74,000 Americans on missions in 154 countries, including many in Africa. It also trains untold numbers of foreign soldiers and police, and has virtually no real oversight or accountability. Nick Turse reported at The Intercept on 20 March 2021, not only this, but that, “As the command’s global reach has grown, so has the toll on America’s commandos. While special operations forces make up just 3 percent of American military personnel, they have absorbed more than 40 percent of the casualties, mainly in conflicts across the Greater Middle East. Suicide rates among commandos are also the highest in the military.” Missions that operate under “Section 1202 Authority” target Russia, China, and Iran — the leading anti-imperialist powers — and are totally secret and unaccountable, but that’s hardly different from, for example, what was the U.S. training of El Salvador’s Death Squads. U.S. Special Forces are a cross between the old CIA Special Operations forces, and Hitler’s SchutzStaffel or SS.

The analogy with Hitler is stark. He had aspired to conquer ultimately the entire world and so has the U.S. Government aspired to this ever since 25 July 1945; but now is the U.S. empire’s crunch time and is especially trying to conquer Russia by getting its missiles to be placed in Ukraine in NATO, as close as possible to (that’s 300 miles away from) blitz-nuking The Kremlin, and Russia invaded Ukraine in order to prevent that possibility from ever happening.

In order to identify the U.S. regime’s ‘allies’ or vassal nations in its imperial effort against Russia, the main indicator is this:

According to Wikipedia’s “List of military aid to Ukraine during the Russo-Ukrainian War”, the following countries have donated weapons and other assets to Ukraine in order to defeat Russia in the war there: Albania, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, UK, and U.S.

That list of nations is remarkably similar to the following list of nations that on 4 November 2022 voted along with the United States “AGAINST (52)” a resolution for all nations to do whatever they can to discourage racism in all its forms, including nazism (racist fascism):

DATE: 4 November 2022

IN FAVOR (105): Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Brunei, Cabo Verde, Cambodia, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cote d’Ivoire, Cuba, Dem. PR [N.] Korea, Djibouti, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gabon, Ghana, Guatemala, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Israel, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lao PDR, Lebanon, Lesotho, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mongolia, Mozambique, Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, Nicaragua, Niger, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Qatar, Russia, Rwanda, St. Kitts, St. Vincent, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Singapore, Solomon Islands, S. Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Surinam, Syria, Tajikistan, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Togo, Trinidad, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Uganda, UAR, United Rep. Tanza, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Yemen, Zambia, Zimbabwe

AGAINST (52): Albania, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kiribati, Latvia, Liberia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mali, Malta, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, N. Macedonia, Norway, Papua, Poland, Portugal, Rep. Moldova, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, UK, U.S.

ABSTAIN (15): Antigua, Congo, Dominican Rep., Ecuador, Egypt, Mexico, Myanmar, Palau, Panama, Rep. of Korea, Samoa, Serbia, Switzerland, Tonga, Turkiye

ABSENT: Afghanistan, Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Comoros, D.R. Congo, Dominica, Eswatini, Gambia, Grenada, Iran, Morocco, St. Lucia, Sao Tome, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, S. Sudan, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Venezuela

Some of Russia’s allies, such as Iran and Venezuela, were absent so as not to stir the U.S. regime against them even more than before by voting in favor of the Resolution. However, the “IN FAVOR” list were mostly former colonies of Western (mainly of European) imperial powers, and so were extremely opposed to Hitler’s Nazism, which was (like America became on 25 July 1945) hegemonic — aspiring to achieve control over the entire world.

So, the conflict between communism and capitalism has morphed into a conflict between imperialism (now headed by the U.S. regime) versus anti-imperialism.

Russia is now leading the anti-imperialist side, but China is backing it up whenever it can do so without unduly jeopardizing its exports. The combination of Russia (the world’s leader in natural resources) and China (the world’s leader in human resources) is providing an unprecedented opportunity for all anti-imperialist nations to stand up in resistance against the imperial power. That’s what is now happening in Africa.

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

