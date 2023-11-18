in Latest, Video

Rus Taking Khromovo, Andreevka Bakhmut; Advancing 3 Sides Avdeyevka; West Ukr Funding Ending; USS Eisenhower Near Iran

17 Views 9 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Rus Taking Khromovo, Andreevka Bakhmut; Advancing 3 Sides Avdeyevka; West Ukr Funding Ending; USS Eisenhower Near Iran
Topic 1029

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

9 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Israel captures Al Shifa Hospital for their Gaza military post