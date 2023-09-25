Rus Prepares Offensive, Kiev’s Choice: Capitulate or Ukr Ends; Rus Capture Orekhovo; Canada Disaster

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
What I’m waiting for is the hanging of the asshole war crime lunatic who is the real murderer of at least tens, if not hundreds of thousands Ukrainians, the fat cocaine addicted “no comb” jew lover gay-pedophile Boris Johnson !!
How anyone can call the small group of few houses with 70 people a “village” ? LOL
In Los Angeles there then must be thousands such ‘villages’ covering the streets of whole f-city !