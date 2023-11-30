in Latest, Video

Rus Enters Bogdanovka, Sinkovka; Ukr Army Undermanned, Exhausted; Zelensky Fears Zaluzhny Party, US-India Relations Worsen

23 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Rus Enters Bogdanovka, Sinkovka; Ukr Army Undermanned, Exhausted; Zelensky Fears Zaluzhny Party, US-India Relations Worsen
Topic 1041

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

23 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Kissinger. Musk, Hey Bob. NATO snubs Ukraine. Russia, huge stockpile. Annalena straight-talker. U/1