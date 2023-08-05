in Latest, Video

Rus Claims Further Kupiansk Advance, Ukr Offensive Stuck; Rus: 42K Ukr Soldiers Killed June/July, Vast Ukr Armour Losses; MSM Focus Damage 2 Rus Ships

211 Views 11 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Rus Claims Further Kupiansk Advance, Ukr Offensive Stuck; Rus: 42K Ukr Soldiers Killed June/July, Vast Ukr Armour Losses; MSM Focus Damage 2 Rus Ships
Topic 928

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

11 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Rus Prepares Assault Capture Kupiansk, MSM Ukr Offensive Stopped, Ukr Attacks Rus Oil Facilities

Bank Crisis Still On Fire | Fed EMERGENCY Program Hits Record High!