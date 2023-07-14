in Latest, Video

Rus Advances Accelerate, Ukr Dnieper Crossing, Putin Out of Grain Deal, Biden Calls Up Reservists

413 Views 9 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Rus Advances Accelerate, Ukr Mulls Dnieper Crossing, Launches Drone Attacks on Rus NPPs; Putin Pulls Out of Grain Deal, Biden Calls Up Reservists
Topic 906

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

9 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

US 3,000 reservists, mission creep or trip wire. Putin to ditch grain deal