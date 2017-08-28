RT Chief slams Reporters Without Borders–says organisation should “self-dissolve”

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is discrediting the work of advocacy groups by calling the RT broadcaster “an enemy of journalism,” RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said Monday calling on the organization to “quietly self-dissolve.”

On August 26, RSF Secretary General Christophe Deloire in an interview with Telerama magazine cited Simonyan’s appeal for protection against the European parliament’s 2016 resolution on countering alleged Russian anti-EU propaganda and media, including RT and Sputnik, as an example of how “enemies of journalism are exploiting the principles adopted to protect it.”

“Following such horrific remarks the Reporters Without Borders should quietly self-dissolve, so as not to disgrace the true human rights defenders,” Simonyan told the RT commenting on Deloire’s remarks.

In November 2016, the European Parliament passed a resolution where it described the two media outlets as a threat to Europe’s unity and drew a parallel between them and propaganda disseminated by Islamic State, a terrorist group outlawed in many countries, including Russia.

Sputnik contacted RSF for the organization’s comments on the document, only to be told that the organization had taken a decision to no longer give interviews to Rossiya Segodnya.