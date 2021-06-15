in Latest, Video

Roger Waters DEMOLISHES Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg #FreeAssange

64 Views 1 Comment

Roger Waters DEMOLISHES Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg #FreeAssange

****News Topic 442*****
Roger Waters Says He Rejected Facebook’s Offer to Use ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ in Ad

Roger Waters Says He Rejected Facebook’s Offer to Use ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ in Ad

Roger Waters told the press at a recent pro-Julian Assange event that Facebook approached him about using the 1979 Pink Floyd classic “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2” in an upcoming advertisement for Instagram. “It arrived this morning, with an offer for a huge, huge amount of money,” Waters said.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Gregg
Gregg
June 15, 2021
Rate this article :
     

The time is right for Punk Rock to come back on the scene.

0
Reply

Anti-China Front at G7 Flops