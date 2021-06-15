Roger Waters DEMOLISHES Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg #FreeAssange
Roger Waters Says He Rejected Facebook’s Offer to Use ‘Another Brick in the Wall’ in Ad
Roger Waters told the press at a recent pro-Julian Assange event that Facebook approached him about using the 1979 Pink Floyd classic “Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2” in an upcoming advertisement for Instagram. “It arrived this morning, with an offer for a huge, huge amount of money,” Waters said.
The time is right for Punk Rock to come back on the scene.