Roger Stone will Likely be Convicted

Hillary Clinton committed perjury three times in one day, during her email scandal investigation. She was given a clean bill of legal health. Meanwhile, Joe Biden brags in public, caught on tape, of interfering in a foreign, sovereign nation’s internal affairs, in its justice system, blackmailing the executive into changing the prosecutor who’s investigating a company, on which your son is a board member, otherwise you’re going to pull back US aid money… and the whole establishment doesn’t do anything about it. But Roger Stone has to get 20 years because Russiagate… According to establishment logic, Stone committed perjury because: mainstream says it was the Russians who hacked the servers of Podesta, Hillary, and DNC; mainstream says WikiLeaks content isn’t covered by the First Amendment; mainstream says that a journalist interacting with WikiLeaks or its founder and helping to publish their data isn’t covered by the First Amendment. I guess US legal protection is only given to those whistle-blowers [gossip-blowers] who are obedient CIA agents or loyal agents of other Deep State institutions, whose info props up an imaginery geopolitical danger for the US [evil Russia], and completely ignores the USA’s own dirty laundry to put it euphemistically.

Unfortunately for Stone, his jurors are not his peers, for they were carefully selected from a political demographic that hates his friend and boss Donald Trump. The US District Court in Washington filters jury pools strictly from the deepest pro-Democrat parts, the Never Trumpers, who will also be eager to take vengeance on Roger Stone via guilt by association. At the beginning of jury selection, US District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson [an Obama appointee who took a hard stand against Paul Manafort], said she wouldn’t remove potential jurors solely on the basis that they work for the federal government or because of their views on Trump. This judge rejected a request from defence lawyers to remove a potential juror who dislikes President Trump and whose husband is a lawyer who worked on the Russia-Trump case. More so, this particular juror was a former Obama-epoch press secretary for the Office of Management and Budget whose husband still works at the Justice Department division that played a role in the Russia probe that ultimately cornered Roger Stone. In case of conviction, will Donald Trump pardon Stone?

