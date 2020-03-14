in Links, Latest

Rockets hit Iraqi base where US & British soldiers were killed in similar attack this week

1 Comment

Visit Direct Link

An Iraqi base hosting foreign military service members was hit by a barrage of rockets on Saturday, Iraqi officials have said. A similar attack on Wednesday killed three people, including two Americans.

A dozen rockets hit Camp Taji north of capital Baghdad, Stars and Stripes reported citing Iraqi officials. There was no immediate word on casualties.

Unconfirmed reports on Iraqi social media said as many as 20 Katyusha rockets have been fired at the base.

The Wednesday attack on Camp Taji claimed 3 lives and left a dozen more injured. The soldiers killed were identified as a 27-year-old US Army specialist, a 28-year-old US Air Force staff sergeant and a 26-year-old British lance corporal reservist with the Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry.

The US and Britain retaliated for the attack by launching airstrikes at Iraqi bases hosting Iraqi Shia militias, which Pantagon blamed for the attack.

https://www.rt.com/news/483121-rockets-hit-iraqi-base/

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

IraqIranBritish soldiers

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Olivia Kroth Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

“An Iraqi base hosting foreign military service members was hit by a barrage of rockets on Saturday. A similar attack on Wednesday killed three people, including two US Americans.”

I am glad that three of the US parasites in Iraq got killed. Go home to the USA, you are neither welcome nor needed in Iraq!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
March 14, 2020

Jussie And Kesha Need To Stop Digging

"A Tsunami Has Arrived" – Spanish Tourism Collapses