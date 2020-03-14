Rockets hit Iraqi base where US & British soldiers were killed in similar attack this week

An Iraqi base hosting foreign military service members was hit by a barrage of rockets on Saturday, Iraqi officials have said. A similar attack on Wednesday killed three people, including two Americans.
A dozen rockets hit Camp Taji north of capital Baghdad, Stars and Stripes reported citing Iraqi officials. There was no immediate word on casualties.
Unconfirmed reports on Iraqi social media said as many as 20 Katyusha rockets have been fired at the base.
The Wednesday attack on Camp Taji claimed 3 lives and left a dozen more injured. The soldiers killed were identified as a 27-year-old US Army specialist, a 28-year-old US Air Force staff sergeant and a 26-year-old British lance corporal reservist with the Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry.
The US and Britain retaliated for the attack by launching airstrikes at Iraqi bases hosting Iraqi Shia militias, which Pantagon blamed for the attack.
https://www.rt.com/news/483121-rockets-hit-iraqi-base/
I am glad that three of the US parasites in Iraq got killed. Go home to the USA, you are neither welcome nor needed in Iraq!