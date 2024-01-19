RFK Jr. Weighs in on Trump’s Wall

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Tucker Carlson and RFK Jr. discuss immigration and Donald Trump’s wall. Both agree that Biden’s open border policy is a massive scandal.
