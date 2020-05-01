Retired Russian military inteligence officer: The covid-19 phenomenon needs to be seen as a global, strategic special operation

“They” think that you’re so medicated, flouridated and distracted with meaningless entertainment that you can’t connect the dots?!. …
In this outtake, a former Colonel of the Russian Military Intelligence service states that the current Coronavirus pandemic (or lack of?) is serving 4 main purposes:
1) Depopulation initiative 2) Political control over the remaining population 3) Deflation of the current financial bubble 4) Liquidation of geo-economic competitors
Thoughts??
